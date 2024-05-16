Aldi recalls cream cheese over salmonella concerns

Aldi became the latest retailer to recall cream cheese products sold nationwide that may be contaminated with salmonella.

In cooperation with Schreiber Foods Inc., the grocer announced that it's recalling four types of cream cheese including Happy Farms Whipped Cream Cheese Spread, Chive & Onion Cream Cheese Spread, Cream Cheese Spread and Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread, "out of an abundance of caution."

The products were sold at certain Aldi stores in more than two dozen states as well as the District of Columbia.

"ALDI puts the safety and integrity of the products it sells first," the grocer said in a statement.

Customers are told to either discard the recalled product "immediately" or return it to their local store for a full refund.

The warning notice was posted just days after Hy-Vee announced a recall was underway for two types of its cream cheese over fears that it could possibly be tainted with salmonella. Its bulk-packaged Cookies & Cream snack mix was also affected.

Hy-Vee also noted that its recall, which had not caused any illnesses or adverse reactions, was "out of an abundance of caution."

Salmonella illness usually occurs within 12 to 72 hours of eating contaminated food and typically lasts four to seven days.

Symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Children under the age of 5, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections, the FDA said.

People experiencing salmonella symptoms should contact a health care provider to report illness and receive care.

