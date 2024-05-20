Nearly 900K bags of tea recalled over high levels of pesticide residue

Nearly 900,000 bags of tea are being recalled after officials detected excessive levels of pesticide residues, federal health officials warned.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice that 54,846 packs of East West Tea Company's Organic Yogi Echinacea Immune Support tea bags, are being recalled because "pesticide residues were detected above action levels."

Each pack includes 16 tea bags, and there are four packs per box, equating to 877,536 bags of tea.

The FDA classified the recall as a "Class III," which means the "product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences."

Recalls are classified into a numerical designation (I, II, or III), which determines the severity of hazard the product poses. A "Class I" is considered the most severe meaning products will cause "serious adverse health consequences or death."

Pesticides are used to protect crops from things such as insects, fungi, weeds, and other pests. U.S. government agencies share responsibility for the oversight of pesticide chemical residues both in or on food, the FDA said.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) evaluates pesticides so that they are safe for human consumption, and the environment when used according to label directions. The agency also establishes the maximum residue level of a specific pesticide chemical that is permitted either in or on food, according to the FDA.

