Hyundai and Kia to recall more than half million vehicles over fire concern

Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than half a million vehicles, mainly SUVs and minivans, because of concerns that a tow hitch harness could catch fire when the car is driven, or even parked.

The Korean automakers, which are affiliated with one another, are recalling about 571,000 vehicles.

The vehicles included are the 2019-23 Hyundai Santa Fe, 2021-23 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid, 2022-23 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid, 2022-23 Hyundai Santa Cruz, and 2022-23 Kia Carnival.

MILWAUKEE BECOMES LATEST CITY TO SUE KIA, HYUNDAI OVER RAMPANT THEFTS

Hyundai said it identified one report of a fire that could be related to the defect condition of a Santa Fe vehicle, in the U.S., adding there were no confirmed crashes or injuries related to the condition.

According to the recall, certain vehicles that are equipped with a tow hitch harness, whether installed as original equipment or purchased as an optional accessory at a dealership.

The concern is that water can accumulate on the harness module circuit board and cause a short, which may result in a fire.

KIA, HYUNDAI ROLL OUT NEW ANTI-THEFT SOFTWARE UPGRADE

The hazard of a fire caused by a short can occur when the car is being driving or when the car is parked.

The manufactures are advising owners to park their vehicles outside and away from structures, at least until a remedy is completed on the vehicle.

HYUNDAI PARTNERS TO BUILD $4B PLANT IN GEORGIA

Owners of the vehicles in question are encouraged to contact their manufacturer’s customer service department to find out if their vehicles are part of the recalls.

"All owners of the subject vehicles will be notified by first class mail with instructions to bring their vehicles to a Hyundai dealer for the verification of equipped Hyundai accessory trailer tow hitch assembly and if equipped, the installation of a 15A fuse and new wire extension kit," a spokesperson for Hyundai said on Thursday. "As an interim step, Hyundai is also planning on removing the fuse to an equipped trailer tow hitch module to address the fire risk while in operation and parked. This remedy will be offered at no cost for all affected customers, if necessary."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Likewise, Kia said they plan to notify owners of the subject vehicles by first class mail beginning on May 15, along with instructions to bring their vehicles to a Kia dealership.