Oreo unveils The Most Oreo Oreo

Oreo unveiled a new flavor of cookie and a metaverse experience on Tuesday.

In the new Most Oreo Oreo flavor, the cookie has "two chocolate-flavored basecakes" sandwiching creme that "has real Oreo grind mixed in," the brand said in a press release. Its cookies-n-creme filing is at the "Most Stuf" level, meaning there's more cream than any of its other levels, including the "Double Stuf" and "Mega Stuf."

Beginning Jan. 30, Oreo fans across the country will be able to purchase The Most Oreo Oreo at stores for a limited time, according to the brand. Presale for the new cookie kicked off Tuesday.

On Oreo’s website, a package of the new flavor is priced at $5.29.

"A cookie quite literally stuffed with itself is so meta, it twisted open a space in the metaverse for Oreo lovers — the Oreoverse," Oreo said in the release.

The Oreoverse involves various games and potential opportunities for cookie fans to win prizes. Entrepreneur Martha Stewart will be "navigat[ing] the Oreo-inspired virtual reality world" Jan. 30 along with friend Ryan McCallister, Oreo said.

"We’re so excited to enter the metaverse!" Oreo Senior Brand Manager Julia Rosenbloom said in a statement. "Oreo is the cookie that begs to be played with, and we love to create new opportunities for our fans to connect with each other and share that playful spirit."

Oreo is one of the popular snack brands owned by food giant Mondelez International.

In November, Mondelez International, whose brands also include belVita, Cadbury and Sour Patch Kids, said its third-quarter net revenue came in at $7.76 billion, a 8.1% increase over the same period in 2022. Its net earnings narrowed to $532 million.