Ritz and Oreo join together for limited-edition sweet-and-salty snack

Ever had a craving for something sweet and salty?

This new limited-time offer might be the right snack for you.

Starting on Thursday, May 26, 2022, "RITZ x OREO" will be available for online purchase at a special website.

The two brands, both owned by Mondelez International, have joined together to create a new sweet-and-salty snack.

One side is an Oreo cookie with cream filling.

The other side, meanwhile, is a Ritz cracker with peanut butter.

Oreo announced the collaboration just days ago — and left fans with mixed feelings.

Here's a tweet about the new snack revelation:

One user responded to the announcement on social media by saying, "Just because you can, doesn't mean you should."

Another took a different stance, responding, "Look, y'all need to stop!! I don't need another reason to love OREOS!!!"

Alexis Yap, senior brand manager at Ritz, released a statement about the collaboration.

"Over the past few years, RITZ has been exploring innovative partnerships and experiences to spark excitement around our iconic, buttery cracker," she said in the statement.

"We couldn't resist the opportunity to collaborate with our friends at Oreo on a snack that's part salty cracker, part chocolate cookie and entirely delicious," she also said.

Customers can go to Oreo.com/Ritz to order any exclusive packs.

Additionally, Ritz and Oreo are releasing an Instagram filter that will allow customers to see just how sweet or salty they are.