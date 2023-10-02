Noodles & Company offers special pricing for National Noodle Day: 'Our flagship holiday'

Noodles & Company will be offering $5 meals to their customers on October 5 in honor of National Noodle Day.

The fast-casual chain is offering the discount for one day only on Friday. The offer is only available for Noodles Rewards members, and customers can join by downloading the Noodles & Company app and signing up.

The company is known for offering a variety of noodle-based dishes, including Italian pasta dishes, Asian-inspired stir-fry noodles and even macaroni and cheese.

"National Noodle Day is our flagship holiday that represents the core of what our brand is – noodles," Noodles & Company chief marketing officer Stacey Pool said in a statement. "That's why this year, we created exciting offers that you cannot get at any other fast-casual restaurant like a $5 bowl of premium-made, craveable noodles."

"We're delivering Uncommon Goodness within every step of the guest experience on National Noodle Day and all month long," the statement added.

The chain is also offering multiple discounts through the month of October. Classic and stuffed pasta entrées will be 20% off from October 13 to 15, while their LEANguini and Asian noodle bowls will be 20% off from October 20 to 22.

To round out the month, the chain's World Famous Macs and Zoodle dishes will be 20% off from October 27 to 29.

The discounts are only available to Noodles Rewards members. New members can also receive a free regular-sized entrée after their first purchase.

Noodles & Company was founded in Colorado in 1995. The chain has more than 450 restaurants across the United States.