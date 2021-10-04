Netflix sued after 'Squid Game' release increases traffic for Korean internet provider

Netflix is facing another lawsuit.

South Korean internet provider SK Broadband has filed a lawsuit against the streamer to cover costs of increased traffic and maintenance after a surge in traffic, a spokesperson for the provider said, per Reuters.

The surge in traffic comes as "Squid Game" dominates Netflix. The Korean-language drama is on track to become the streamer's biggest show in its history.

The lawsuit comes after a Seoul court stated that Netflix should "reasonably" offer something to the internet provider and multiple Korean politicians have spoken out in opposition to content distributors who do not financially compensate internet providers for traffic booms, according to the outlet.

'SQUID GAME' TO BECOME NETFLIX'S MOST POPULAR SHOW: EVERYTHING TO KNOW

Netflix has said that they will review the company's claim, open a discussion and work to find a way to avoid SK Broadband users experiencing difficulties.

CAROLE BASKIN SLAMS 'TIGER KING' SEQUEL COMING TO NETFLIX

Stocks in this Article NFLX NETFLIX, INC. $603.35 -9.80 (-1.60%)

SK said that Netflix and YouTube – the only site to generate more traffic on the provider than the streamer – do not pay network usage fees, but other sites like Amazon, Facebook and Apple do.

As of last September, Netflix's data traffic handled by SK was at 1.2 trillion bits of data processed per second – jumping 24 times from May 2018, in part due to the success of shows like "Squid Game" and "D.P."

NETFLIX ACQUIRES ROALD DAHL STORY COMPANY, SECURING RIGHTS TO CHARACTERS LIKE WILLY WONKA, MATILDA

Last year, Netflix claimed in their own lawsuit against the provider that the expenses incurred by SK were part of their contractual obligation to customers and thus should not be paid by Netflix.

The Seoul Central District Court ruled against the streamer, claiming that because SK provides "a service provided at a cost," it's "reasonable" for Netflix to be "obligated to provide something in return for the service."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

SK estimated the costs incurred by Netflix at about 27.2 billion won ($22.9 million) in 2020 alone. The streamer previously appealed the ruling and proceedings will begin again in December.