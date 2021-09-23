Carole Baskin slams 'Tiger King' sequel coming to Netflix

A "Tiger King" sequel is coming to Netflix and there's one star of the original docuseries who is most definitely not joining for round two.

The streamer announced on Thursday that "Tiger King 2" will premiere this year. It's created by the original "Tiger King" directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin and is being produced by Goode Films Production in association with Library Films and Article 19 Films.

Carole Baskin, who rose to fame shortly after "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" went viral following its 2020 release, confirmed to Fox Business on Thursday that the directors approached her about participating in the sequel.

"Rebecca Chaiklin said she wanted to ‘clean the air’ about what they did to me in 'Tiger King.' I told her to lose my number," Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Fla., tells Fox Business.

Baskin previously called out Netflix and the docuseries directors for overexaggerating the alleged feud between her and her on-screen rival, Joe Exotic , whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage.

"There is no explanation for such a betrayal and false portrayal," Baskin added to Fox Business on Thursday.

While Baskin's distaste with Netflix and the original "Tiger King" was made obvious, she voiced a different sentiment for Louis Theroux's 90-minute special "Shooting Joe Exotic" that aired on BBC in the U.K.

"Hopefully this will air in the U.S. soon. The U.K. audience loved it because it shed some light on things that were not clear in ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,’" she said.

"Tiger King" became a global sensation in 2020, with 64 million households tuning in. Although it launched Baskin into stardom, it also resulted in viewers questioning if she played a role in the mysterious disappearance and death of her first husband Don Lewis. Baskin has vehemently denied the claims.

Earlier this year, Baskin told Fox News in an exclusive interview that she was left feeling "betrayed" by the streamer and the show creators.

"They totally lied to us about what their end product was going to be," she said. "The whole premise behind [the show] was that it was a feud. For a feud, you have to have two people that are feuding. I've never had a conversation with Joe. I've never even spoken to him."

Reps for Netflix, Goode and Chaiklin did not immediately return Fox Business' requests for comment on Thursday.