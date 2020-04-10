Netflix cashing in on coronavirus quarantine with racy new show

Netflix is cashing in on the coronavirus quarantine with a new dating show that chronicles how scantily-clad singles get along while on a luxury beach vacation, with one caveat: they’re not allowed to get physical with each other, or even kiss, the streaming service announced Friday morning.

“Too Hot to Handle” gives viewers a glimpse at what happens with 10 serial singles are shipped to paradise for the chance to win $100,000 – but the money decreases each time they fall victim to their sexual desires.

The streaming service is pushing the envelope in the wake of its success from a previous dating experiment show, “Love Is Blind,” which placed 15 single men and 15 single women into a real-life blind dating scenario, with a very literal catch: they were not able to see each other during their dates.

The men and women spoke to each other from inside their own date pods, which were separated by a wall that prevented them from being able to see each other.

Netflix posted teasers for its newest show on Twitter and YouTube, but the risqué videos are too provocative show.

“Too Hot To Handle puts to the test whether these hot singletons can find emotional connection without the sex,” Netflix said in its YouTube announcement.

The show is slated to premiere on April 17.

Nielsen's ratings report released earlier this week shows roughly 34.3 million people watched “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” in the first 10 days after its March 20 release, Adweek reported.

The staggering viewership numbers are second only to season three of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” which garnered an American audience of 36.3 million people for the same ten-day period, according to the report.

The streaming service is expected to release more numbers on April 21, when it announces its earnings.

