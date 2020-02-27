Netflix hit 'Love is Blind' taking social media by storm

Netflix's new hit show “Love is Blind” has caused madness on Twitter and taken ratings by storm, according to social media and a new report.

The show first aired on Feb. 13, 2020, although it was filmed in 2018, according to The Wall Street Journal, and released episodes in batches of three, with the second release on Feb. 20 and the third on Thursday.

In the first release, 15 single men and 15 single women are brought into a real-life blind dating scenario, with a very literal catch: they are not able to see each other during their dates.

The men and women talk to each other from inside their own date pods, which are separated by a wall that prevents them from being able to see each other.

Each person is removed from technology and any connection to the outside world as they go through the unconventional dating process, with the hope that their series of very blind dates end in a marriage proposal.

By the end of the blind date portion, six couples have formed, and are treated to a Mexico vacation after being faced with the potentially awkward first visual encounter with each other.

From there, each couple moves in together in Atlanta, where they meet the families and go through the motions of officially preparing to tie the knot.

The show’s popularity skyrocketed following its mid-February release, with upward of 56,000 social media mentions in the first week, the Journal reported. For that same time period, “Love is Blind” garnered more than 350,000 social media engagements, such as comments, retweets and likes, according to the outlet.

“That rate of engagement would be considered extremely high,” Talkwalker’s marketing operations manager, Rafael Sternbach-Le Noury, told the Journal.

Dozens of fan pages have been created on Facebook – some with more than 7,500 members.

Good, bad and ugly, viewers had a lot to say about “Love is Blind.”

By shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday – the scheduled finale date – people were eager to see how the show ends.

While the show’s creator and executive producer Chris Coelen would not give the Journal any spoilers, he shared some useful information about how the ending: “Without giving anything away, the people who decided to get married, anybody that does that is still together today,” he said. “That’s going on almost a year and half.”

“Love is Blind” cast members will be together again for a March 5 reunion.