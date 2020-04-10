Netflix teases newest 'Tiger King' special: SEE IT

Netflix has released details of its eighth episode of docuseries “Tiger King,” revealing to its Twitter followers the newest, "eye-opening" segment will be called “The Tiger King and I" and will feature interviews with some characters from the hit show.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NFLX NETFLIX INC. 370.72 -0.40 -0.11%

Just days after a Nielsen ratings report showed more than 34 million Americans tuned in within the 10-day period following the doc’s March 20 release, Netflix announced Thursday that “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” would have one more episode – under a slightly different name.

NETFLIX'S 'TIGER KING' A CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE HIT, RATINGS SHOW

“The Tiger King and I” will be released on April 12 and hosted by actor and former “The Soup” host, Joel McHale.

"Joel interviews many of the main subjects from the series about their reactions to the show, as they bring fans deeper into the bizarre and amazing world of Tiger King," states an episode synopsis provided to FOX Business. "The colorful cast of characters will have a chance to tell their story directly, giving us inside info, opinions, and insight into the controversial, captivating series that has become a global sensation."

Netflix’s Twitter announcement featured a video of McHale donning a cowboy hat and a leopard-print scarf with “NETFLIX” drawn on his lower stomach.

'TIGER KING'S' 'DOC' ANTLE SLAMS NETFLIX, SAYS HE'S SINGLE

“It’s an after-show hosted by me,” McHale said of the newest installment. “I talked to a lot of people involved in the project… to see what’s happened in their lives since the release of the series. It’s eye-opening and, hopefully, funny.”

“Tiger King” chronicled the life of eccentric zookeeper Joe Exotic, whose release name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, and features several other cat animal enthusiasts, such as Bit Cat Rescue sanctuary owner Carole Baskin, fellow zoo owner Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, and Exotic’s former business partner, Jeff Lowe.

WHAT IS 'TIGER KING'S' CAROLE BASKIN'S NET WORTH?

The eighth episode will include interviews with Lowe and his wife, Lauren Lowe, as well as Exotic’s ex-husband, John Finlay, his former campaign manager, Joshua Dial, and Rick Kirkman, a producer who worked with Exotic over the years before they had a falling out.

Lowe previously revealed Netflix's plans for the project in a video shared with Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner.

Baskin, Antle and Exotic's current husband, Dylan Passage, were not named as being featured in the eighth episode.

The announcement was made just days after FOX and TMZ revealed they would be teaming up for a one-hour special about Exotic.

"TMZ Investigates: Tiger King - What Really Went Down?" is set to premiere on April 13 at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.

'TIGER KING' SPECIAL TO AIR ON FOX, FEATURE NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN FOOTAGE

Exotic is currently serving 22 years in prison after he was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot that targeted Baskin, and other animal cruelty charges.

Since the Netflix show aired, Exotic has sued the U.S. government, his former business partner and several others for $94 million claiming, among other charges, perjury, false arrest and imprisonment, misleading a grand jury, malicious prosecution and discrimination.

NETFLIX'S 'TIGER KING' JOE EXOTIC SEEKS PRESIDENTIAL PARDON

He is now seeking a presidential pardon.

NETFLIX'S 'TIGER KING' JOE EXOTIC WORKING ON INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY SHOW

Exotic is also working on another miniseries with Discovery Network’s "Investigation Discovery."

"Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic" is expected to be released sometime in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS