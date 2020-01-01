Netflix bids farewell to ‘Friends’ after years of successful streaming

Goodbye “Friends.” The popular '90s sitcom has left Netflix after a successful five years of streaming on the platform.

Continue Reading Below

The show’s 236 episodes will disappear from all streaming services until May 2020 when it joins HBO Max, FOX Business reported. HBO agreed to pay $425 million over five years to secure the sitcom, according to MarketWatch.

'FRIENDS' WILL BE 'ON A BREAK' FROM STREAMING SERVICES

Netflix originally bought the streaming rights to “Friends” for $30 million in 2015, then spent a further $100 million to keep the show on its platform until the end of the decade.

The beloved '90s show was the second most-streamed show on Netflix in 2018, according to Nielsen data.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Stocks in this Article NFLX NETFLIX INC. $323.57 +0.26 (+0.08%) T AT&T INC. $39.08 +0.04 (+0.10%)

Starting in 2020, HBO Max will also begin streaming “The Big Bang Theory” from CBS, BBC’s “Top Gear,” NBC’s “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty” among others.

HBO Max is a new service offered by WarnerMedia, a subsidiary of AT&T, and will cost $14.99 per month.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS