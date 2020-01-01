Expand / Collapse search
Media & Advertising

Netflix bids farewell to ‘Friends’ after years of successful streaming

The beloved sitcom disappeared from the streaming platform after a successful 5-year run

By FOXBusiness
Goodbye “Friends.” The popular '90s sitcom has left Netflix after a successful five years of streaming on the platform.

The show’s 236 episodes will disappear from all streaming services until May 2020 when it joins HBO Max, FOX Business reported. HBO agreed to pay $425 million over five years to secure the sitcom, according to MarketWatch.

The cast of "Friends": Matt Le Blanc as Joey Tribbiani, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller. (David Bjerke/NBCU Photo Bank)

'FRIENDS' WILL BE 'ON A BREAK' FROM STREAMING SERVICES

Netflix originally bought the streaming rights to “Friends” for $30 million in 2015, then spent a further $100 million to keep the show on its platform until the end of the decade.

The beloved '90s show was the second most-streamed show on Netflix in 2018, according to Nielsen data.

Starting in 2020, HBO Max will also begin streaming “The Big Bang Theory” from CBS, BBC’s “Top Gear,” NBC’s “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty” among others.

HBO Max is a new service offered by WarnerMedia, a subsidiary of AT&T, and will cost $14.99 per month.

