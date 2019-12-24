'Friends' will be 'on a break' from streaming services

Fans of the beloved 1990s NBC sitcom "Friends" might be saying "Oh my Gawd" when the show disappears from Netflix on New Year's Day.

The 236 episodes of the show will be off all streaming platforms until May 2020 when it is added to HBO Max's library.

The new service from WarnerMedia, which costs about $15 a month, not only nabbed the Emmy Award-winning comedy, but also the ever-popular "The Office."

Netflix bought the original streaming rights to "Friends" in 2015 for $30 million. Then, in December 2018, when it would have lost streaming rights, Netflix reportedly paid up to $100 million more to keep the sitcom on its platform until the end of 2019.

Media experts claim "Friends" is the second-most streamed show on Netflix's platform.

