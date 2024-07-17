Nearly 7,000 pounds of hot dogs recalled due to lack of inspection

Nearly 7,000 pounds of hot dogs are being recalled after officials discovered the products weren't properly inspected.

Kentucky-based AW Farms issued the recall after the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) was notified by state officials that the hot dogs were produced and distributed without the benefit of federal inspection.

According to the recall notice posted by FSIS, the recalled ready-to-eat hot dogs were produced since approximately May 30, 2024, and have a shelf-life of 45 days. After production, they were shipped to restaurant and hotel locations in Ohio and West Virginia, according to the notice.

Consumers can identify the product by the establishment number "EST. 47635," which is located inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Health officials say there haven't been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products yet.

However, FSIS said it's concerned that some of the product might still be in restaurants’ or hotels’ refrigerators or freezers. The recalled products shouldn't be served and instead, should be thrown away or returned.

The agency routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that customers are notified of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.