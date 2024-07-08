Spirit non-alcoholic mixes produced in unlicensed, uninspected facility recalled

A West Coast beverage company is recalling non-alcoholic drink mixes that were produced in an unlicensed and uninspected facility, and "may cause health risks."

According to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Urban River Spirits' recalled products, packaged in 750 ml bottles, need to undergo additional shelf stability testing requirements from the Oregon Department of Agriculture.

Currently, officials cannot determine the product's safety "due to potential under-processing" which poses a potential safety concern, the company said.

However, there have not been any reports of illnesses related to the recalled products to date.

Still, anyone who purchased the product on or before July 2 should return the product or destroy it, the company said.

The company apologized for the inconvenience and said it's working to have testing completed "swiftly."

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause; we want to be transparent with our customers and will do what we can to ensure your safety, which is always our top priority," Urban River Spirits said in a notice to customers.

Urban River Spirits is a family-owned and operated beverage company based in Oregon.