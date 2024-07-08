Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Product Recalls
Published

Spirit non-alcoholic mixes produced in unlicensed, uninspected facility recalled

The recalled products now have to undergo additional testing

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for July 8

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

A West Coast beverage company is recalling non-alcoholic drink mixes that were produced in an unlicensed and uninspected facility, and "may cause health risks." 

According to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Urban River Spirits' recalled products, packaged in 750 ml bottles, need to undergo additional shelf stability testing requirements from the Oregon Department of Agriculture.

Currently, officials cannot determine the product's safety "due to potential under-processing" which poses a potential safety concern, the company said. 

THOUSANDS OF POUNDS OF LIQUID EGG PRODUCTS RECALLED BY MANUFACTURER: 'SHOULD BE THROWN AWAY'

However, there have not been any reports of illnesses related to the recalled products to date. 

Urban River Spirits bottles

Urban River Spirits recalls non-alcoholic mixes that were produced in an unlicensed facility. (Urban River Spirts / Fox Business )

Still, anyone who purchased the product on or before July 2 should return the product or destroy it, the company said. 

FDA RECALLS MUSHROOM-INFUSED 'MICRODOSING' CHOCOLATE BARS AFTER HOSPITALIZATIONS

The company apologized for the inconvenience and said it's working to have testing completed "swiftly." 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration headquarters

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Urban River Spirits' recalled products, packaged in 750 ml bottles, need to undergo additional shelf stability testing requirements from the Oregon Department of Agriculture. (Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause; we want to be transparent with our customers and will do what we can to ensure your safety, which is always our top priority," Urban River Spirits said in a notice to customers. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FDA

Anyone who purchased the product on or before July 2 should return the product or destroy it. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Urban River Spirits is a family-owned and operated beverage company based in Oregon.  