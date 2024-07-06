Thousands of pounds of liquid egg products recalled by manufacturer: 'Should be thrown away'

A food manufacturer is recalling thousands of pounds of liquid egg products due to "misbranding," according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Michael Foods Inc., which is part of the holding company Post Holdings, began the recall last week. In a press release published by the USDA June 30, the agency explained the recall pertains to 4,620 pounds of liquid egg products.

Specifically, the company is recalling 32-ounce cartons of Fair Meadow Foundations whole eggs with citric acid with a lot code of 4162G. The use-by date on the containers is Sept. 16, 2024.

The product is being taken off shelves because it contains milk, which is an allergen. Its branding did not reflect that it contained milk, the USDA said.

"These items were shipped to restaurant consignees for institutional use in Alabama, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina and Utah," the statement added.

The USDA explained that the discovery was made during a "routine carton inventory evaluation."

"The establishment notified FSIS [Food Safety and Inspection Service] when it discovered that a limited amount of Whole Egg with Citric Acid cartons was unaccounted for, and there was a corresponding excess of Breakfast Blend Scrambled Egg carton in inventory," a USDA press release said.

"The establishment investigated and determined that the unaccounted Whole Egg with Citric Acid cartons were inadvertently utilized during a single short Breakfast Blend Scrambled Egg production run.

"The Breakfast Blend formulation contains an allergen, a dairy ingredient (milk), which is not declared on the Whole Egg with Citric Acid label."

No illnesses related to the product have been reported yet. The USDA says that its Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned the liquid egg products "may be in institutional/restaurant refrigerators."

"Restaurants/institutions are urged not to serve these products," the press release added. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

FOX Business reached out to a Post Holdings spokesperson for comment but did not immediately hear back.