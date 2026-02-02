Nearly 150K multivitamin bottles recalled over packaging violation

Mindbodygreen is recalling certain multivitamin products due to a violation of the standard for child-resistant packaging.

The recall covers Mindbodygreen's Ultimate Multivitamin+ dietary supplement bottles, which include supplements that contain iron and are therefore legally required to be in child-resistant packaging required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

If a young child gains access to the multivitamin and is able to access the supplements, they may face serious injury or death from poisoning.

About 148,370 units of the multivitamins are covered by the recall, which was announced by the company and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Jan. 29.

The affected multivitamin products were sold from November 2021 through November 2025 for between $40 and $70, depending on the subscription.

The Mindbodygreen Ultimate Multivitamin+ supplement bottles contain eight ounces and are amber glass bottles with black caps, each of which contains 60 capsules.

The CPSC says that consumers affected by the recall should immediately secure the recalled bottles out of sight and reach of children and contact Mindbodygreen for a free, child-resistant replacement cap. Once the supplements are secured, consumers can continue to use the supplements as directed.

The CPSC's recall page shows that there are no reported incidents or injuries related to the recall.

One of the UPC codes for Mindbodygreen multivitamin bottles covered by the recall is 850027975177, which includes lots with manufacturing dates from September 2021 through February 2024.

The other UPC code is 850027975429, with manufacturing dates between May 2024 and March 2025.

The Mindbodygreen website has a recall page that includes specific lot numbers that go with the above UPC codes to allow consumers to determine if the product they bought is covered by the recall.

Consumers affected by the recall may request their free replacement cap by emailing the company at an address specified on the Mindbodygreen recall page.