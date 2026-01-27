Chinese-made teething toys sold on Amazon recalled over fatal choking risk

More than 6,000 teething toys sold on Amazon are being recalled after federal safety regulators linked the products to dozens of choking incidents, including reports that raise concerns about severe injury and potentially fatal outcomes.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall of approximately 6,800 Yetonamr pull-string teething toys, citing violations of mandatory toy safety standards.

According to the agency, the silicone pull strings on the toys are smaller than permitted and can extend to the back of a child’s throat, where they could become lodged.

The CPSC said it has received 32 reports of choking incidents associated with the recalled toys.

Regulators warned the design poses a risk of respiratory distress, a serious choking hazard and death.

The CPSC said the recalled teething toys were sold exclusively on Amazon.com between June and October 2025 with prices ranging from between $10 to $16.

The toys were manufactured in China and imported by Longyan Xinluo District Guiheng E-Commerce Co. Ltd., which does business as Longyanguiheng.

The products are described as off-white, disc-shaped teething toys featuring either a red or blue ball in the center.

Six long, multicolored silicone pull-string "tentacles" run through the ball, along with three free-spinning rings and soft push buttons on the disc. The packaging lists model No. 688-59.

Officials urged parents and caregivers to immediately stop using the toys and keep them away from children.

Consumers have been instructed to cut and discard all silicone string tentacles, write "DESTROYED" on the main body of the toy using a permanent marker and email a photo of the destroyed product to the company.

The recall took effect Jan. 22.

FOX Business has reached out to Amazon and Longyan Xinluo District Guiheng E-Commerce Co. Ltd. for comment.