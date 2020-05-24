National Wine Day: The top-reviewed wine clubs, delivery services

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

With so many wine companies shelling out cash to advertise club and delivery services on social media, it can be hard to figure out which brand is right for you. This is especially hard when some of these businesses elect to disable review features on platforms such as Facebook.

For National Wine Day, FOX Business combed through dozens of popular online wine retailers to find the companies that are being transparent with consumers and allow customers to share their thoughts about the service they've received. Here are 10 wine companies that have at least an average rating of 3.4 stars or above on Facebook and can deliver straight to your door with or without a subscription.

Wine Insiders

Facebook Reviews: 3.4 stars

Usual Wines

Facebook Reviews: 3.9 stars

Vine Oh!

Facebook Reviews: 3.9 stars

NakedWines.com

Facebook Reviews: 4.1 stars

The California Wine Club

Facebook Reviews: 4.1 stars

Wine Awesomeness

Facebook Reviews: 4.1 stars

Wine of the Month Club

Facebook Reviews: 4.6 stars

90+ Cellars

Facebook Reviews: 4.7 stars

Laithwaite’s Wine

Facebook Reviews: 4.8 stars

Gold Medal Wine Club

Facebook Reviews: 5.0 stars

