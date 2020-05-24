National Wine Day: The top-reviewed wine clubs, delivery services
Wine companies that ship bottles to your home
With so many wine companies shelling out cash to advertise club and delivery services on social media, it can be hard to figure out which brand is right for you. This is especially hard when some of these businesses elect to disable review features on platforms such as Facebook.
For National Wine Day, FOX Business combed through dozens of popular online wine retailers to find the companies that are being transparent with consumers and allow customers to share their thoughts about the service they've received. Here are 10 wine companies that have at least an average rating of 3.4 stars or above on Facebook and can deliver straight to your door with or without a subscription.
Wine Insiders
Facebook Reviews: 3.4 stars
Usual Wines
Facebook Reviews: 3.9 stars
Vine Oh!
Facebook Reviews: 3.9 stars
NakedWines.com
Facebook Reviews: 4.1 stars
The California Wine Club
Facebook Reviews: 4.1 stars
Wine Awesomeness
Facebook Reviews: 4.1 stars
Wine of the Month Club
Facebook Reviews: 4.6 stars
90+ Cellars
Facebook Reviews: 4.7 stars
