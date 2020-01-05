Best pizza in America, based on top reviews

When it comes down to where to get the best pizza in the U.S., people have strong opinions.

To get a definitive answer, TripAdvisor created a top 10 list of pizza restaurants that excludes larger fast-food chains. With millions of reviews on its platform, TripAdvisor narrowed which restaurants could be deemed the best based on the overall rating each restaurant it received from reviewers.

Four out of the 10 restaurants were concentrated in the East Coast while the rest were scattered throughout the Midwest, Upper and Lower South. Even one non-contiguous state made the cut with a distinctive take on pizza.

Here are the best pizzerias the country has to offer, according to TripAdvisor reviewers.

10. Duetto Pizza and Gelato

Key West, Fla.

Duetto Pizza and Gelato has earned an averaged 4.5-star rating from over 2,660 TripAdvisor reviewers, an impressive feat for a small eatery in the middle of Key West. Duetto serves thin crust, Italian-style pies that are available in a standard circle or heart shape. Although Duetto is about 1,356 miles away from Philadelphia, it serves a Philly Cheese Steak pizza stuffed with thin slices of steak, onions, peppers, garlic and provolone cheese.

9. Andolini's Pizzeria

Tulsa, Okla.

Andolini's Pizzeria has earned an averaged 4.5-star rating from over 1,090 TripAdvisor reviewers and has dominated as one of Tula's best pizza spots – having five locations and a food truck to feed its hungry customers. The Andolini family took its Naples pizza roots and transported it Oklahoma to create a New York-inspired Tulsa-style that is made in a roto-flex oven.

Andolini's has an interesting list of "Purple Label Luxury Pizzas," but the 20-inch Soho Pep Square is the most laborious one since it takes five days to make its airy, organic Italian flour crust, which then gets topped off with pizza sauce, mozzarella and crispy pepperoni.

8. Joey's House of Pizza

Nashville, Tenn.

Joey's House of Pizza has earned an averaged 4.5-star rating from over 700 TripAdvisor reviewers thanks to its authentic New York-style pizza that has Brooklyn-Italian roots. Joey's has been serving up pies in Nashville since 1999 and has made a name for itself with Sicilian or double stuffed slices. Joey's Specialty Pie is worth a try with its meatballs, Italian sausage, chicken, spinach, artichokes, eggplant and fresh tomatoes.

7. Five Points Pizza

Nashville, Tenn.

Based on TripAdvisor's listing, it appears that Nashville has made an impression on pizza connoisseurs. Five Points Pizza secures the higher spot with an averaged 4.5-star rating from over 975 reviewers. Adventurous customers can get a southern twist with Five Points' Habanero Cream Sauce Pie, which is topped off with bacon, oven-roasted tomatoes, red onions, fresh basil, fresh and shredded mozzarella. Five Points Pizza is ranked number five in TripAdvisor's top restaurants of Nashville list.

6. Juliana's Pizza

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Juliana's Pizza has earned an averaged 4.5-star rating from over 3,070 TripAdvisor reviewers and has even won a Certificate of Excellence three years in a row from 2016-to-2019. Neapolitan-style pizza trailblazers Patsy and Carol Grimaldi opened Juliana's 14 years after they sold their namesake pizzeria in 1998. The couple's return under the Brooklyn Bridge has delivered coal-fired oven pies with crisp, airy crust, DOP San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella and basil to thousands of New Yorkers.

5. Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria

Anchorage, Alaska

Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria has earned an averaged 4.5-star rating from over 4,520 TripAdvisor reviewers, but unlike others on the list, this restaurant offers flavors that are unique to Alaska. The Call of the Wild pie is topped with reindeer sausage, steak, bacon, portabella and crimini mushrooms, red peppers, green onions, mozzarella, provolone, garlic cream sauce and garlic oil. If that's wild for you, Moose's Tooth also has an impressive selection of chicken, veggie and meat pizzas.

4. Home Slice Pizza

Austin, Texas

Home Slice Pizza has earned an averaged 4.5-star rating from over 1,834 reviewers who have a hankering for authentic New York-style pizza in the middle of Texas. The restaurant offers dine-in and grab-and-go options as well as over 20 toppings to choose from.

Since opening in 2006, Home Slice has expanded its Austin operations to three locations and will be opening a restaurant in Houston, according to Eater.

3. Modern Apizza

New Haven, Conn.

Modern Apizza has earned an averaged 4.5-star rating from over 1,040 TripAdvisor reviewers thanks to its New Haven-style thin crust pies. The coal-fired brick oven establishment was founded in 1934 and has been attracting crowds from its topping pile-on approach. Modern Apizza's signature pie, the Italian Bomb, is topped with pepperoni, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, onions, peppers, garlic and mozzarella cheese – all of which is available in red or white sauce.

2. Bleecker Street Pizza

New York City, N.Y.

Bleecker Street Pizza has earned an averaged 4.5-star rating from over 1,390 TripAdvisor reviewers, which has notched its place as the second-best pizza restaurant in the U.S. The location serves Tuscan-style pie in the West Village of Manhattan and has an award-winning Nonna Maria pie made with homemade marinara sauce, three-year aged Italian Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and fresh basil. The pie is so renowned, even actress Kristin Bell approves.

1. Regina Pizzeria

Boston, Mass.

Snagging the number one spot on TripAdvisor's list of the best pizza restaurant in the U.S. is Regina Pizzeria in Boston, which has earned an averaged 4.5-star rating from over 2,765 reviewers. The establishment opened in 1926 right in the heart of Boston's Little Italy and has built a loyal clientele that'll wait in lines out-the-door just to get a bite. As "Boston's Brickoven Pizza," Regina Pizzeria has built up to 15 locations and is now the official pizza of the Boston Red Sox.