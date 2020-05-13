Gourmet pantry staples for luxe coronavirus quarantine living

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Staying home due to the coronavirus doesn't mean having to give up gourmet eating. Tasty fare from specialty food companies are just a click away.

CORONAVIRUS PANTRY-LOADING CREATED GOLDFISH SHORTAGE, SAYS CAMPBELL SOUP

Here are eight brands worth adding to your shopping list aside from your regular canned and boxed goods.

Art of Tea Assorted Teabag Sachet 9-section Gift Box - $108

Get a leatherette display box with an assortment of nine flavorful teas, including English breakfast, green pomegranate, mint green tea, earl grey crème, happy, orchid oolong, dark chocolate peppermint, Egyptian chamomile and Tali's masala chai.

Bean Box World Coffee Tour Box - $89

Try 16 gourmet coffee samples from around the world with Bean Box's tour box. It includes fine estate roasts from Honduras, Colombia, Brazil, Kenya, Sumatra and more.

PANERA BREAD SELLING GROCERIES DURING CORONAVIRUS DEMAND SURGE

Calvisius Lingotto Caviar - $99 to $149.99

While high-end restaurants remain closed or impose limited capacity measures, caviar can be enjoyed at home. This pressed caviar package has been dried and can be finely grated or sliced into thin sheets. Calvisius says its caviar pairs well with potato or pumpkin purees. Even better, it has a shelf life of 120 days when unopened if you’re waiting for a special occasion.

Christopher Elbow Chocolates 48 Piece Gourmet Chocolate Collection - $98.95

Christopher Elbow Chocolates sells artsy and flavorful truffles. This 48-piece collection includes popular confections such as Fleur de Sel Caramel, dark chocolate infused ganaches and many more.

COLLEGE STUDENTS LAUNCH CONTACTLESS, DRIVE-THRU GROCERY STORE

Hickory Farms Wine & Savory Snack Collection - $39

This collection includes a 2016 California Cabernet Sauvignon, seven ounces of dry salami, four ounces of smoked and jalapeno cheddar and a pack of olive oil and rosemary crackers.

Papa Vince Gourmet Pasta Set - $117.97

If you're looking for authentic Sicilian cuisine that you can make at home, Papa Vince ships a gourmet pasta set straight from Italy. It includes 17.6 ounces of Busiate pasta, two bottles of Sicilian cherry tomato sauce and one jar each of Sicilian orange marmalade and Sicilian lemon marmalade. There's also a 16.9-ounce bottle of extra virgin olive oil and an 8.5-ounce bottle of Moscato balsamic vinegar.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Savannah Bee Co. Acacia Honey - $7.50 to $120

This honey resists crystallization and has a mildly sweet, vanilla-like taste that pairs well with Greek yogurt, tea, sweet and savory treats. Food expert Lindsay Collins told New York Magazine's The Strategist acacia honey was used to garnish dishes when she worked at the Thomas Keller Group’s ritzy restaurant Per Se.

Stonewall Kitchen Classic Sampler Collection - $26.95

Stonewall Kitchen’s sampler provides six classic spreads that are meant to please sweet, savory and spicy palates. It includes four jams in the flavors raspberry peach champagne, sour cherry, strawberry and wild Maine blueberry as well as one red pepper jelly and one blue cheese herb mustard.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS