Best mail order beef gift sets with prime reviews

There used to be a time when you had to step out of your home to restock your freezer with red meat. However, with the rise of food delivery services, going outside isn’t a necessity when there are experts who can hand-cut top-tier beef options so you don’t have to waste time navigating the meat aisle or confusing sticker prices.

Continue Reading Below

Longstanding mail-order beef companies like Omaha Steaks have made a mark in the industry with production facilities across the country, but e-commerce has helped grocery stores and butcher shops heat up competition with convenient ordering platforms and subscription services.

THE TOP FOOD-DELIVERY SERVICE ISN’T UBER EATS OR POSTMATES

With so many meat businesses dedicated to supplying quality beef, it can be hard to figure which would be best for your needs. FOX Business combed through customer reviews of some highly talked about meat delivery services on Facebook. The following companies have a rating above 3.5 stars out of five.

Holy Grail Steak Co.

Facebook Reviews: 3.8 stars

The Holy Grail Steak Co. may be the new kid on the block when compared to other delivery services, but the company’s professed artisanal steak nerds take their beef seriously. It carries USDA Prime Black Angus beef, which represents less than 10 percent of American beef, as well as rare A5-grade beef that’s certified by the Kobe Marketing Association – which all used to be reserved for Michelin-star restaurants. The company also has flavorful Australian- and American-style Wagyu. Over 15 reviewers have helped Holy Grail Steak Co. earn an averaged rating of 3.8.

FOOD DELIVERY FROM GHOST KITCHENS BRINGS RESTAURANT-QUALITY FOOD TO THE MASSES

D’Artagnan

Facebook Reviews: 4.1 stars

D’Artagnan made its claim to fame with poultry in 1985, but the New Jersey-based manufacturer offers free-range beef that hasn’t been treated with antibiotics or hormones for lovers of ethical red meat. Over 155 reviewers have shared their thoughts on D’Artagnan’s American and French butchering style and versatile beef inventory, which has helped the delivery service snag an average rating of 4.1.

Kansas City Steak Company

Facebook Reviews: 4.1 stars

Kansas City Steak Company may have started as a small-town butcher in 1932, but it eventually became a distribution powerhouse with beef sourced from local Kansas stockyards. As a robust delivery service, the Kansas City Steak Company has over 9,000 reviews with an average rating of 4.1. The company’s grass-fed beef offerings range from American-style Kobe, USDA Prime and 28-day wet-aged cuts that come with a seasoning packet.

WALMART TO TEST SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE GROCERY DELIVERY

Chicago Steak Company

Facebook Reviews: 4.2 stars

The Chicago Steak Company's butchering expertise goes back generations since it was founded in 1865. More than 300 Facebook reviewers have shared their experience purchasing Midwestern beef from the longstanding business, which has helped Chicago Steak Company earn an average rating of 4.2. Customers can choose from USDA Prime cuts, dry-aged, Kobe and Wagyu steaks.

Fossil Farms

Facebook Reviews: 4.5 stars

Fossil Farms offers a variety of exotic meats like ostrich, kangaroo and antelope, however, the company still offers a variety of beef cuts including Angus, Piedmontese, Wagyu and Kobe. The New Jersey supplier prides itself on handling its meat humanely. The company earned an average rating of 4.5 from over 85 reviewers.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Porter Road

Facebook Reviews: 4.5 stars

Tennessee might be known for its barbeque, but Porter Road is one Nashville-based online butcher that has mastered the mail-delivery meat service. The company sources its pasture-raised beef from local farmers, which is also hormone- and antibiotic-free. Subscription boxes are available as well for customers that prioritize convenience. Over 90 reviewers have helped Porter Road secure an average rating of 4.5.

Greensbury Market

Facebook Reviews: 4.6

Greensbury Market delivers grass-fed and organic beef that’s certified by the USDA, which has satisfied ethical and health-conscious Americans across the country. On Facebook, Greensbury Market raked in an averaged rating of 4.6 stars from over 35 reviewers. The company has also received a stamp of approval from the Home Shopping Network with its various cuts of meat.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Pat LaFrieda Wholesale Meat Purveyors

Facebook Reviews: 4.6 stars

New York City-based Pat LaFrieda Wholesale Meat Purveyors has been a hit with its customers, earning an average rating of 4.6 from over 250 reviewers. Butcher Pat LaFrieda services popular food joints such as Shake Shack and Strip House among other New York staples.