Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2022: Where to snag a deal on a yummy slice

Celebrate the national day on Tuesday by grabbing one of these pizza deals

close
Ledo Pizza President Jamie Beall on the company's goal to hire 1K employees and supply shortages plaguing the food industry. video

Ledo Pizza looking to hire 1K employees amid labor slump

Ledo Pizza President Jamie Beall on the company's goal to hire 1K employees and supply shortages plaguing the food industry.

National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2022 is just about here.

Pepperoni — normally a spicy salami made up of cured pork and beef and seasoned with paprika — is one of the most popular pizza toppings. 

With the first noted mention of pepperoni in the United States thought to be in New York City, the topping has since become a non-negotiable for many.

DOMINO'S LAUNCHES AN ‘INFLATION RELIEF DEAL’ NATIONWIDE

The national day is Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. 

Anyone can celebrate the beloved pizza topping by choosing a slice of "za" at a pizza spot of choice. 

National Pepperoni Pizza Day

National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2022 is Tuesday Sept. 20. 2022. Celebrate with one of these retailer deals.  (iStock / iStock)

Retailers across the country are commemorating the day with deals.

Check out the list. 

PIZZA IS THE ‘MOST EXPENSIVE' IN THESE 9 STATES 

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s is celebrating National Pepperoni Pizza Day by offering a large pizza for half-price. 

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse is offering a deal on deep-dish and tavern cut pizzas.  (Photo by Scott Varley/Digital First Media/Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Customers can get any large deep-dish or tavern-cut pizza for half off when ordering for takeout by using the code "HALFOFF." 

PAPA JOHN'S LAUNCHING DRAGON FLAME PIZZA INSPIRED BY ‘GAME OF THRONES’ PREQUEL

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen is offering a deal to commemorate the day for all CPK reward members. 

Newly registered users can receive a coupon for $5 off — and a free small plate with purchase. 

Domino’s

With over 15,000 storefronts, Domino’s is celebrating the special event with a mix-and-match deal. 

Domino's Pizza

Domino's is one of many retainers offering a deal this national day.  (Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket / Fox News)

Customers can choose any two or more items and purchase for just $5.99 each. 

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Grimaldi’s is giving reward members double points to celebrate the pepperoni pizza day. 

Consumers should make sure to sign up for the rewards program by Sept. 20, 2022, to receive the deal. 

Papa John’s

Papa John’s customers can order a limited-time pepperoni-stuffed crust pizza on September 20. 

Papa John's is celebrating in a big way this National Pepperoni Pizza Day by offering customers a special deal. (iStock / iStock)

The national day brings a deal for customers. A large hand-stuffed pizza with cheese and pepperoni is just $13.99. 

Sbarro

Customers of Sbarro can receive a free extra-large New York slice of pizza with the purchase of a drink. 

Simply sign up for Sbarro’s Slice Society and get the deal. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Toppers Pizza

Toppers Pizza is celebrating the day by allowing pizza lovers to choose two or more large menu items for only $10.99 each. 