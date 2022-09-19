National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2022: Where to snag a deal on a yummy slice

National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2022 is just about here.

Pepperoni — normally a spicy salami made up of cured pork and beef and seasoned with paprika — is one of the most popular pizza toppings.

With the first noted mention of pepperoni in the United States thought to be in New York City, the topping has since become a non-negotiable for many.

DOMINO'S LAUNCHES AN ‘INFLATION RELIEF DEAL’ NATIONWIDE

The national day is Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

Anyone can celebrate the beloved pizza topping by choosing a slice of "za" at a pizza spot of choice.

Retailers across the country are commemorating the day with deals.

Check out the list.

PIZZA IS THE ‘MOST EXPENSIVE' IN THESE 9 STATES

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s is celebrating National Pepperoni Pizza Day by offering a large pizza for half-price.

Customers can get any large deep-dish or tavern-cut pizza for half off when ordering for takeout by using the code "HALFOFF."

PAPA JOHN'S LAUNCHING DRAGON FLAME PIZZA INSPIRED BY ‘GAME OF THRONES’ PREQUEL

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen is offering a deal to commemorate the day for all CPK reward members.

Newly registered users can receive a coupon for $5 off — and a free small plate with purchase.

Domino’s

With over 15,000 storefronts, Domino’s is celebrating the special event with a mix-and-match deal.

Customers can choose any two or more items and purchase for just $5.99 each.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Grimaldi’s is giving reward members double points to celebrate the pepperoni pizza day.

Consumers should make sure to sign up for the rewards program by Sept. 20, 2022, to receive the deal.

Papa John’s

Papa John’s customers can order a limited-time pepperoni-stuffed crust pizza on September 20.

The national day brings a deal for customers. A large hand-stuffed pizza with cheese and pepperoni is just $13.99.

Sbarro

Customers of Sbarro can receive a free extra-large New York slice of pizza with the purchase of a drink.

Simply sign up for Sbarro’s Slice Society and get the deal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Toppers Pizza

Toppers Pizza is celebrating the day by allowing pizza lovers to choose two or more large menu items for only $10.99 each.