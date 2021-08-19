Pizza is the 'most expensive' in these 9 states

Pizza is beloved for being a convenient and low-cost dish, but some Americans are shelling out serious dough to get a single pie.

According to "The 2021 Pizza Index" compiled by Expensivity, there are nine states where the average price of a cheese pizza stands out for being particularly high.

The personal finance website analyzed the cost of pizza in each U.S. state from MenuWithPrice.com, an online food pricing database, to determine average statewide costs. More than 16,000 pizzeria menus were considered when creating the index, Expensivity reports.

In ascending order, the states with the highest pizza costs on avenge were Kansas, Mississippi, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Vermont, Oklahoma, Montana and Alaska.

U.S. states that had the ‘most expensive' pizza, according to Expensivity Kansas: $8.51

Mississippi: $8.56

Kentucky: $8.60

Pennsylvania: $8.72

Connecticut: $8.76

Vermont: $8.83

Oklahoma: $9.00

Montana: $9.07

Alaska: $9.21

"Alaska has the most expensive cheese pizza of all 50 states, at $9.21 on average," Expensivity’s CEO Bruce L. Gordon told FOX Business. "It's hardly surprising [since] Alaska is home to the highest-grossing indie pizzeria in the U.S., Moose's Tooth Pub & Pizzeria, who are on the cusp of opening a second restaurant in South Anchorage."

He went on, "The [Expensivity] team were also surprised to find that Detroit, Mich. is the city with the lowest density of pizzerias in the U.S. – just 0.9 per 100,000 people – despite being the home of the popular Detroit-style pizza."

On the opposite end, Expensivity’s pizza index determined the states that had the lowest pizza costs on average were North Carolina, Ohio, Delaware, Utah, Oregon, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and North Dakota.

U.S. states that had the ‘least expensive’ pizza, according to Expensivity North Carolina: $7.28

Ohio: $7.02

Delaware: $7.01

Utah: $7.00

Oregon: $6.96

Massachusetts: $6.79

Rhode Island: $6.68

North Dakota: $6.64

A finding that surprised the research team at Expensivity involved the state of Rhode Island. According to their research, residents in The Ocean State don’t have a shortage of pizzerias.

"Rhode Island has 37.3 pizza joints for every 100,000 residents – the highest density of pizzerias for any U.S. state," Gordon said. "America’s smallest state clearly has a lot of pizza lovers."

Expensivity also indexed the average statewide costs of a single pepperoni pie. Oklahoma is the state that takes home the "most expensive" title with an average cost of $15.56 for a pepperoni pizza. Utah is said to be the "least expensive" with an average pepperoni pizza cost of $6.49.

For a full break down of state and city pizza costs, visit Expensivity.com/pizza-index.