Papa John's launching Dragon Flame Pizza inspired by 'Game of Thrones' prequel

Papa John’s is releasing an exclusive and limited-time pizza pie that takes inspiration from HBO’s "House of the Dragon" – the upcoming spinoff prequel series to "Game of Thrones."

The menu item has been named the Dragon Flame Pizza and it will make its official debut on Sunday, Aug. 21, which also happens to be the day HBO will premiere its highly anticipated series.

The Dragon Flame Pizza pie will only be available during a pop-up event that’s being hosted at King’s Landing Park in Apopka, Florida, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. EST, Papa John's says.

Slices will be served on a first come, first serve basis, according to the company’s press release.

FULL LENGTH TRAILER OF ‘GAME OF THRONES' PREQUEL 'HOUSE OF THE DRAGON' DROPS BEFORE COMIC-CON PANEL SATURDAY

The Dragon Flame Pizza will include Papa John’s signature pizza sauce, sriracha dry spice, smoked pulled chicken, Italian sausage, fresh green peppers, Fresno chilies, melted cheese, red chili dust and garlic crunch.

Papa John’s claims the Dragon Flame Pizza is the "hottest and spiciest" pizza creation it has ever made.

The pizza chain said it will make its Dragon Flame Pizza available in a single city later this fall for a limited time, but it hasn’t revealed the location just yet.

Papa John’s is encouraging "Game of Thrones" fans to tweet out their requests for the Dragon Flame Pizza to arrive in the cities where they live, according to the release.

The pizza chain will keep track of tweeted-out requests that have been marked with the #DragonFlame hashtag.

'GAME OF THRONES' BREAKS TWITTER RECORD WITH EPIC BATTLE OF WINTERFELL EPISODE

Papa John’s investor relations website says the company has more than 5,500 restaurants in 49 countries and territories.

In the company’s second-quarter earnings report for 2022, Papa John’s said it made $5222.7 million, which was a 1.5% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year.

"[Overall,] revenues increased 5.2% excluding the impact of refranchising 90 restaurants in the first quarter of 2022," Papa John’s wrote its report, which was published on Aug. 4.

It’s not immediately clear how the Dragon Flame Pizza will impact Papa John’s future earnings.

PAPA JOHNS DISTANCES ITSELF FURTHER FROM FOUNDER SCHNATTER IN BRAND REFRESH

HBO’s "Game of Thrones" series, which is based on George R. R. Martin’s book series of the same name, had eight seasons that aired from 2011 to 2019.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PZZA PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL INC. 92.86 -0.28 -0.30% WBD WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY INC. 12.99 -0.27 -2.00%

A report from Variety said each episode of the franchise’s prequel series "House of the Dragon" cost HBO under $20 million to produce.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

There will be 10 episodes in the first season, according to IMDb.