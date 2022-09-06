Domino's launches an 'Inflation Relief Deal' nationwide

Domino’s is launching an "Inflation Relief Deal" that will provide customers with a 20% discount on menu items that they order online.

In a press release, the pizza chain said it’s making this deal available for a limited time at Domino’s restaurants nationwide.

"It's no surprise that prices are up on nearly everything, from milk to eggs, gas and even delivery services," said Joe Jordan, Domino's president of U.S. and global services, in a statement.

He continued, "Nobody has been spared from inflation, including restaurants."

He added, "We want to give customers a break, as they've been emptying their pockets all summer long, but shouldn't have to for delicious pizza."

Customers can find Domino’s Inflation Relief Deal in the national coupon section of Dominos.com.

Alternatively, online orders can be placed on the Domino’s Pizza USA app, which is compatible with Apple and Android devices, and the Domino’s AnyWare ordering platform, which is compatible with the Google Home, Alexa, Slack and Facebook Messenger.

An end date for the deal hasn’t been shared, but the company noted it will be available for delivery and carryout orders for a limited time.

"Minimum purchase required for delivery," the coupon terms on Domino’s website state.

"Prices, participation, delivery area and charges may vary. Discount based off the menu price of your order."

Domino’s 20% Inflation Relief Deal applies to all items at menu price, including pizzas, bread, oven-baked dips and twists, chicken, pasta, sandwiches, salads, dessert, drinks and sides.

Some crust types, toppings, sauces and premium menu items may come with an additional charge, Domino’s said in a note under its deal.

"We hope customers partake in this great deal and treat themselves to their favorite menu items," said the Domino’s president in a statement.

He added, "Now is a great time to take advantage of this deal, as summer is coming to an end, school is beginning and football is kicking off."

At the time of publication, the Bureau of Labor Statistics' last Consumer Price Index Summary (July 2022) reported that pricing on all items "over the last 12 months" increased by 8.5% before seasonal adjustment.

"The gasoline index fell [7.7%] in July and offset increases in the food and shelter indexes, resulting in the all items index being unchanged over the month," the BLS wrote in its August report.

The summary went on to note that the CPI’s "food index continued to rise" and increased by 1.1% over the month while the "food at home index rose" to 1.3%.