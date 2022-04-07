National Burrito Day freebies and deals for your lunch and dinner needs

Whether you knew it or not National Burrito Day is here.

The day, which is dedicated to the traditional Mexican dish, is celebrated each year on April 7.

TACO BELL LAUNCHES TACO SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE NATIONWIDE

American fast food chains that specialize in Tex-Mex cuisine or take inspiration from Latin traditions or flavors have prepared themselves with National Burrito Day promotions in anticipation of surging demand. Some chains are offering contingent freebies while others are extending limited-time deals.

Here are 10 National Burrito Day specials you’ll want to consider for your lunch and dinner needs.

TACO BELL TEASES 4-LANE DRIVE-THRU CONCEPT RESTAURANT WITH CONTACT-FREE ORDERING

California Tortilla

California Tortilla is raffling off the chance to win a year’s supply of free burritos to customers who stop by its shops on National Burrito Day. The chain will extend a "golden ticket" to customers who order a burrito or bowl. Ticket recipients will need to scan their tickets to see what prize they’ve won, which can be redeemed starting on Friday, April 8.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle is celebrating National Burrito Day with an exclusive limited-time game where customers have a chance at winning a free burrito. The chain has partnered with the cubic online game platform Roblox for a Chipotle Burrito Builder game.

The first 100,000 players who roll a virtual burrito in the game will win a free burrito from Chipotle. Players who are interested in joining will need to keep their gaming electronics handy because the Chipotle Burrito Builder officially opens at 3:30 p.m. PST on Thursday, April 7.

For customers who aren’t interested in the Roblox promotion, Chipotle is offering a free Queso Blanco dip for purchases made through its app or website. You’ll need to enter the code NBD2022 and be a Chipotle Rewards member to redeem this offer.

CHIPOTLE OPENING VIRTUAL RESTAURANT ON ROBLOX, GIVING AWAY $1M IN FREE BURRITOS

Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco is having a National Burrito Day BOGO sale for Del Yeah! Rewards members. Eligible customers can get two of any Epic Burrito of their choice for the price of one. The deal includes the brand’s Epic Crispy Chicken & Guac Burrito, Epic Cali Bacon Burrito, Epic Loaded Queso Burrito and Epic Fresh Guacamole Burrito.

Dos Toros

Dos Toros is offering a $5 burrito deal to customers who follow its brand on Instagram or order through the chain’s dedicated website or app. For in-store purchases, customers will need to show the cashier that they’re following Dos Toros on Instagram. Online orders will require customers to have an active loyalty member account with Dos Toros since this limited-time offer is reserved for Dos Toros Rewards members.

SMASHBURGER OPENS FIRST RESTAURANT WITH BAR AS FAST FOOD INDUSTRY GETS BOOZY

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco is celebrating National Burrito Day with a free burrito off that’s contingent on whether customers buy a $20 e-gift card on April 7. This offer and other burrito rewards are available to new and existing Loco Rewards members.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering a $5.99 burrito deal to customers who are signed up for its Moe Rewards program.

CHIPOTLE WOULD RAISE MENU PRICES IF FEDERAL MINIMUM WAGE GOES UP TO $15

On The Border

While On The Border isn’t technically offering a National Burrito Day deal, the chain has still launched a "Countdown to Cinco" special that just so happens to land on the national day. Each Thursday until Cinco De May – May 5 – On The Border will sell beer for $3, bar bites for $5 and its signature Melon ‘Rita for $5.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is extending a free burrito offer to customers who spend $15 or more on the Taco Bell App. The promo is limited to National Burrito Day.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Taco Bueno

Taco Bueno is taking on National Burrito Day with a free burrito offer. Customers who make an in-store purchase at a participating location will get their hands on a free bean or combo burrito.

Taco John’s

Taco John’s is offering a National Burrito Day deal that takes $3 off any Meat & Potato Burrito combo for purchases made through the Taco John’s app.