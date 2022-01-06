Taco Bell launches taco subscription service nationwide

Taco Bell fans who can see themselves eating at the chain daily will now be able to do that without breaking the bank thanks to the restaurant’s new Taco Lover’s Pass.

The pass is a 30-day subscription service that’ll be offered in Taco Bell locations nationwide for $10. Customers who purchase the Taco Lover’s Pass will get to redeem one of the chain’s signature tacos per day, which includes Taco Bell’s Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos and Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.

While taco prices vary by region, fast food cost estimator Real Menu Prices reports that the average price of the seven tacos range between $1 and $1.89 – meaning Taco Bell’s subscription offers substantial savings compared to buying one taco per day, which could cost anywhere from $30 to $56.70 (not including tax).

If you want to access Taco Bell’s subscription, you won’t be able to walk in and get one. The Taco Lover’s Pass is an app-exclusive offer. Interested customers will have to download the Taco Bell app and make their purchase there. The app will also be necessary for documenting your taco redemption.

"There's no better way to kick off 2022, especially Taco Bell's 60th anniversary year, than by inviting our fans to enjoy our most iconic tacos every day for 30 days, all while underscoring our commitment to digital innovation and value," said Zipporah Allen, Taco Bell’s chief digital officer, in a statement. "Tacos are in our DNA, and we're thrilled to offer our most ordered menu item through the Taco Lover's Pass. It's a fun way to continue offering unique ways to reward our most loyal fans through our digital access points."

Taco Bell tested the Taco Lover’s Pass in Tucson, Arizona, back in September 2021. After seeing positive results, the company decided to launch it throughout the rest of the U.S.

A spokesperson for Taco Bell told FOX Business that the Taco Lover’s Pass is "an extended limited time offer" and that the company is "excited to hear fans’ reactions."

Taco Bell isn’t the first fast food chain to offer a food subscription to its customer base. Panera Bread and Pret a Manger have enticed caffeine fans with coffee subscriptions while Tex-Mex chain On the Border has won over cheese lovers with its Queso Club.