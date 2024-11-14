Most expensive recall in history forced Japanese auto company Takata to file for bankruptcy

Takata filed for bankruptcy amid "the largest and most complex safety recall in U.S. history," according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Not only did the recall cost the Japanese automotive parts company billions of dollars, but the duration of this recall added to its complexity.

The recall did not take a couple of weeks or months to conclude. In fact, the recall is still ongoing, with millions of vehicles still on the road containing the deadly airbags.

GROCER WEIGHS IN ON DEADLY BOAR'S HEAD RECALL SHIFTING HOW CONSUMERS SHOP IN STORES

Read more about Takata's recall and the cars impacted below.

The Japanese automotive parts company, Takata, filed for bankruptcy in June 2017, according to Reuters, following several years of a multibillion-dollar recall.

Takata agreed to be acquired, in large part, for $1.6 billion by Key Safety Systems, according to Reuters.

VEHICLE OWNERS SLOW TO ADDRESS RECALL ALERTS FOR POTENTIALLY DEADLY ISSUES

The billions of dollars lost by the company came from recalls and lawsuits regarding deadly airbags.

Thirty-four car brands made by 19 different automakers were affected by the recall, according to Consumer Reports.

The dangerous airbags were mostly installed in cars from the years 2002 until 2015, according to the source.

Car owners can check if their vehicle falls within the recall on the NHTSA website through their vehicle identification number. If the car has an unaddressed recall in need of repair, this information will be presented.

If it does, NHTSA says owners should call dealers right away to get the problem repaired.

There are several cars listed under a "do not drive" warning. For these cars, NHTSA and manufacturers strongly recommend that the cars are not driven until they are fixed.

DANGEROUS REASONS A PRODUCT MAY RECALL; STEPS TO TAKE AS A CONSUMER

Certain Dodge, Ford, Honda, Nissan, Mazda, Poniac, Toyota, Acura, BMW and Chrysler cars appear on the list. The full list can be found at NHTSA.gov.

The airbags manufactured by Takata are prone to explosions when deployed after experiencing long-term exposure to high heat and humidity, according to NHTSA.

It was determined by NHTSA that the main cause of this problem was "airbags that use ammonium-nitrate-based propellant without a chemical drying agent."

The explosive deployment of Takata airbags can send metal fragments flying at drivers and passengers, causing serious injury and, in some cases, death.

To date, there have been 28 deaths in the U.S. due to Takata airbags since 2009, according to NHTSA, including one as recently as September 2024.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

There have been about 67 million cars with Takata airbags recalled, according to NHTSA.

As of April 2024 data, NHTSA reported that approximately 88% of airbags had been repaired or replaced.

Even though many airbags have been fixed or replaced, there are still millions on the road that still contain the dangerous product.