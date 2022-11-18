Expand / Collapse search
Ford Ranger driver killed after ignoring airbag recall

Automaker had reached out over 100 times

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has confirmed the death of a Ford Ranger owner connected to a faulty Takata airbag inflator.

The driver was in a 2006 Ranger that was subject to a "do not drive" notice issued in 2018, but never had the faulty part replaced.

The incident occurred in Florida this June and brought the total number of Takata airbag-related deaths in the U.S. to 23.

Approximately 67 million vehicles with the airbags were recalled across multiple brands, according to NHTSA.

The 2004-2011 Ford Ranger was equipped with the Takata airbag inflator under recall. (Ford)

A Ford spokesman said the automaker sent over 100 notices to the owner’s home and also a representative who visited in person.

"We are urging all remaining affected owners not to drive these vehicles and to contact Ford to schedule a free repair," the spokesman told Reuters.

The airbag is mounted in the Ranger's steering wheel. (Ford)

Two other deaths have been linked to Ranger airbags, but Ford said there has been a 97% completion rate on the recall work across its affected vehicles, which include the Ranger (2004-2011), Ford Edge (2007-2010), Ford Fusion (2006-2012), Ford GT (2005-2006), Ford Mustang (2005-2014) and Mercury Milan (2006-2011).

Owners of the models can check if their specific vehicle is under recall on the Ford website.

Setllantis in November issued a new "do not drive" warning to owners of the 2005-2010 Dodge Magnum, Challenger, Charger and the Chrysler 300 sedan after three new deaths were connected to the vehicles this year.