Vehicle owners slow to address recall alerts for potentially deadly issues

Some vehicle owners are reluctant to act when recalls are issued despite regulators imploring them to immediately stop driving certain vehicles because of potentially deadly hazards.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) posted on its website that "millions of vehicle recalls go unrepaired or unaddressed every year" despite the significant number of recalls issued.

Just last year, there were nearly 35 million vehicles recalled, according to the auto regulator's 2023 Annual Safety Recalls report.

FORD, MAZDA ISSUE 'DO NOT DRIVE' ADVISORY FOR 457,000 VEHICLES

However, a recent report from LexisNexis Risk Solutions, revealed that more than one in three owners are dragging their feet when it comes to acting on recalls when they are issued.

For its findings, LexisNexis Risk Solutions surveyed U.S. vehicle owners in July who purchased or leased a used car with the model year 2013 or newer in the last three years.

According to the survey, 29% of vehicle owners have not addressed a recall impacting their car. That figure jumps to about 47% when referring to owners with used vehicles, in particular.

OVER 6M VEHICLES ON ROAD WITH TAKATA AIRBAGS, 10 YEARS AFTER RECALL

According to the data, approximately 7% of new and used car owners do not plan to address recalls at all.

"While not all recalls are high profile, all recalls are a safety issue," NHTSA Deputy Administrator Sophie Shulman said in a statement. "When you change your clocks, check for recalls. And if you have an open recall, call your dealership immediately to schedule a free repair."

To encourage action, companies like Ford and Mazda are offering free towing and loaner vehicles during repairs.

Earlier this month, Ford and Mazda North American Operations issued urgent "Do Not Drive" warnings for more than 457,000 vehicles equipped with unrepaired Takata airbags. Affected owners are advised not to drive their vehicles until the repair is completed and the defective airbags are replaced.

More than two dozen people in the U.S. have been killed by a defective Takata airbag that exploded, according to NHTSA. At least 400 people have reportedly been injured by such explosions.

In May, Carfax reported that more than 6.4 million vehicles in the U.S. are still on the road with Takata airbags, nearly a decade after the devices were recalled due to serious risks of injury or death.

Car manufacturers will notify registered owners by first class mail within 60 days of notifying NHTSA of a recall decision, and should offer a proper remedy to the owner.

However, NHTSA will monitor the recalls to make sure owners receive safe, free, and effective remedies as part of the Safety Act and Federal regulations.