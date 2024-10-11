More than 2M infant swings recalled after 5 deaths

Over 2 million Fisher-Price infant swings are being recalled this week after five infants reportedly died while sleeping in the seat, according to federal regulators.

Fisher-Price and the Consumper Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced in a joint statement that the Snuga Swings should never be used for sleep and that bedding materials should never be added to the swing, either.

"If the product is used for sleep or bedding material is added, the headrest and body support insert on the seat pad can increase the risk of suffocation," according to the recall notice posted Thursday.

The recalled Snuga Swing is an infant swing with a front to back and side-to-side motion. It rotates by 90 degrees with two seatback positions and folds up for storage, according to the notice.

All models of Fisher-Price Snuga Swings are affected by this recall. The Snuga Swings were sold nationwide at Toys R Us, Walmart, Sam's Club, and Target and online at Amazon between 2010 and January 2024.

Consumers need to "immediately" remove the headrest, which can be done by cutting the tether, and the body support insert from the seat pad, before they continue to use it for activities, according to Fisher-Price and the CPSC.

Five deaths involving infants between the ages of 1 and 3 months old were reported between 2012 and 2022. In most of the reported cases, the babies were "unrestrained and bedding materials were added to the product."

Consumers should never use these swings for sleep or add materials to them, even after removing the headrest and body support insert, according to the notice.

In general, inclined seated products, such as swings, gliders, soothers and rockers, should never be used for infant sleep. Infants should also not be left in these products unsupervised, unrestrained or with bedding materials due to the risk of suffocation, the CPSC said.

Approximately 2.1 million recalled swings were sold in the U.S. since 2010. About 99,000 swings were sold in Canada and about 500 swings were sold in Mexico.

In 2022, the CPSC and Fisher-Price warned that there were over a dozen reported infant deaths tied to its Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler Rockers and Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers between 2009 and 2021.

A year before that, the company recalled two baby sleep rockers that had been linked to the deaths of four infants.