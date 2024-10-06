FDA announces recall of dipping sauce due to 'potential mold growth contamination'

A refrigerated dip is being recalled by its manufacturer due to potential mold growth, according to federal officials.

Lunds & Byerlys announced the recall, which was published by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), on Friday. The recall pertains to the company's Lone Star Dip.

Around 500 containers are being recalled because of "potential mold growth contamination," the FDA's press release said.

The Minnesota-based company is specifically recalling Lone Star Dip products sold in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas.

The products are 12 oz. in size and have a UPC of 18169-74197. The products also have best-by dates of Oct. 15 or 17.

"No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall," the announcement read.

"This product concern was first noticed by store employees, and they notified the company’s Quality Assurance team."

Customers with recalled products are asked to either destroy them or to return them for a refund.

"If a customer recently purchased the impacted product, they are encouraged to return it to any Lunds & Byerlys for a full refund (no receipt required) or destroy the product immediately," the company said.

According to the L&B website, the Lone Star Dip is made with cream cheese, salsa, tarragon and fresh lemon juice.

"Perfect with your favorite sandwich, wrap or Lunds & Byerlys tortilla chips," the website describes.

Customers with questions are encouraged to call 952-548-1400 for assistance.

FOX Business reached out to Lunds & Byerlys for comment, but did not immediately hear back.