Consumers asked to throw away millions of eggs as FDA upgrades recall status to most serious category

Officials are continuing to warn consumers about an ongoing egg recall that has now been upgraded to Class I, meaning that the eggs may cause "serious adverse health consequences or death."

Milo's Poultry Farms LLC, which is based in Bonduel, Wisconsin, has been recalling its eggs since September, when officials tied the eggs to a salmonella outbreak. The recall pertains to all eggs branded "Milo’s Poultry Farms" and "Tony’s Fresh Market" with all expiration dates.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed the recall's latest Class I status to FOX Business on Monday. The FDA's website says that Class I recalls are "situation[s] in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

According to the FDA's website, the recall impacts 345,417 dozen cartons of eggs – equaling more than four million eggs in total. The eggs were sold to stores and restaurants in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan over the summer.

The CDC says that 65 consumers fell ill from the eggs and 24 others were hospitalized, but there have been no deaths. Sicknesses were reported in Virginia, Iowa, Minnesota, Colorado, Utah and California.

The recall began after the FDA found out the eggs tested positive for salmonella.

"The recall was initiated after the FDA informed the company that environmental samples tested positive for the bacteria," a press release from the FDA read.

"The FDA also conducted whole genome sequencing and found that the samples were related to an ongoing salmonella outbreak investigation."

Salmonella causes fever, vomiting and dehydration, and can be especially deadly to senior citizens and children.

Consumers are urged to throw away any eggs sold under the "Milo’s Poultry Farms" and "Tony’s Fresh Market" brands. The CDC also asks consumers to clean items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled eggs.

Customers with any concerns or questions are encouraged to call Milo's Poultry Farms at (715) 758-6709.