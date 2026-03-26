Millions of grill brushes pulled from market over risk of 'serious internal injuries'

More than 10 million grill brushes are being recalled nationwide after reports that metal bristles can break off and end up in food.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall Thursday for several Nexgrill metal wire brushes sold at Home Depot stores and online between 2015 and 2026.

"Small metal wire bristles can detach from the brushes and stick to the grill or food, posing an ingestion hazard and risk of serious internal injuries that could require surgery," the CPSC said.

HOUSEHOLD CLEANING TOOL RECALLED AFTER DOZENS OF BURN INJURIES REPORTED

Nexgrill has received at least 68 reports of bristles coming loose.

Five people reported swallowing the metal pieces and needed medical treatment to remove them from the throat or digestive tract, according to the CPSC.

The recall includes multiple models of brushes with black plastic or wood handles measuring about 18 to 21 inches long.

TOYOTA RECALLS MORE THAN 144,000 LEXUS VEHICLES OVER REARVIEW CAMERA FAILURE RISK

Model numbers were listed on the packaging, and each product is labeled "Nexgrill."

The recall covers the following models:

19-Inch Grill Brush (Model 530-0024), sold 2015–2016

Grill Cleaning Brush with Scraper (Model 530-0024G), sold 2022–2026

Long Handle Grill Brush (Model 530-0034), sold 2015–2026

Grill Brush and Scraper (Model 530-0039), sold 2015–2026

Grill Brush with Scrub Pad (Model 530-0041), sold 2015–2026

Wood Handle Grill Brush (Model 530-0042), sold 2015–2021

The brushes typically retail for $5 to $15.

GAS RANGES SOLD AT US RETAILERS ARE BEING RECALLED OVER BURN HAZARD RISK

Consumers are urged to stop using the brushes immediately. Nexgrill is offering refunds in the form of gift cards.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The recalled brushes were manufactured in China and imported by Nexgrill Industries, based in California.

Nexgrill could not be immediately reached by FOX Business for comment.