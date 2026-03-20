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Product Recalls
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Gas ranges sold at US retailers are being recalled over burn hazard risk

Units were sold at Lowe's, Home Depot and other stores nationwide

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Electrolux Group is recalling more than 174,000 Frigidaire gas ranges due to an oven-related issue that poses a burn hazard to users.

The recall affects about 169,500 units sold in the U.S. and 5,300 in Canada, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. 

The agency said the ovens in the ranges can experience delayed ignition of the bake burner, which poses a risk of burn hazards to users.

A worker pushes an oven in a store.

The recall affects about 169,500 units sold in the U.S. (Nick Oxford/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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The recall involves Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery and Frigidaire Professional gas ranges models:

  • FCFG3083AS
  • FCRG3083AD
  • FCRG3083AS
  • GCFG3060BD
  • GCFG3060BF
  • GCFG3070BF
  • GCRG3060BD
  • GCRG3060BF
  • PCFG3080AF
Ticker Security Last Change Change %
ELUXY ELECTROLUX AB 12.781 -0.48 -3.61%
  • FCFG3062AB
  • FCFG3062AS
  • FCFG3062AW
  • FCRG3051BB
  • FCRG3051BS
  • FCRG3051BW
  • FCRG3052BB
  • FCRG3052BS
  • FCRG3052BW
  • FCRG3062AB
  • FCRG3062AS
  • FCRG3062AW
  • FCRG306LAF
  • GCFG3059BF

The models have the serial number range of VF52200000 through VF54399999. Both numbers are printed on a nameplate located in the drawer beneath the oven.

The CPSC said consumers should stop using the recalled ranges immediately and contact Electrolux, which will provide in-home installation of a new bake burner for free. The agency said consumers can still use the cooktop burners on the range.

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The Frigidaire logo.

Frigidaire HVAC equipment in Sonoma County, Calif., May 5, 2024. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Electrolux and the CPSC are aware of 62 reports of the oven’s bake burner delayed ignition, including 30 reports of burn injuries.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
LOW LOWE'S COMPANIES INC. 224.68 -4.99 -2.17%
HD THE HOME DEPOT INC. 320.85 -7.34 -2.24%

The ranges were sold at Lowe's, Home Depot and other retailers nationwide, as well as through Frigidaire's website from June 2025 through January 2026 for between $630 and $2,700.

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