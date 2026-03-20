Gas ranges sold at US retailers are being recalled over burn hazard risk

Electrolux Group is recalling more than 174,000 Frigidaire gas ranges due to an oven-related issue that poses a burn hazard to users.

The recall affects about 169,500 units sold in the U.S. and 5,300 in Canada, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The agency said the ovens in the ranges can experience delayed ignition of the bake burner, which poses a risk of burn hazards to users.

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The recall involves Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery and Frigidaire Professional gas ranges models:

FCFG3083AS

FCRG3083AD

FCRG3083AS

GCFG3060BD

GCFG3060BF

GCFG3070BF

GCRG3060BD

GCRG3060BF

PCFG3080AF

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ELUXY ELECTROLUX AB 12.781 -0.48 -3.61%

FCFG3062AB

FCFG3062AS

FCFG3062AW

FCRG3051BB

FCRG3051BS

FCRG3051BW

FCRG3052BB

FCRG3052BS

FCRG3052BW

FCRG3062AB

FCRG3062AS

FCRG3062AW

FCRG306LAF

GCFG3059BF

The models have the serial number range of VF52200000 through VF54399999. Both numbers are printed on a nameplate located in the drawer beneath the oven.

The CPSC said consumers should stop using the recalled ranges immediately and contact Electrolux, which will provide in-home installation of a new bake burner for free. The agency said consumers can still use the cooktop burners on the range.

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Electrolux and the CPSC are aware of 62 reports of the oven’s bake burner delayed ignition, including 30 reports of burn injuries.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LOW LOWE'S COMPANIES INC. 224.68 -4.99 -2.17% HD THE HOME DEPOT INC. 320.85 -7.34 -2.24%

The ranges were sold at Lowe's, Home Depot and other retailers nationwide, as well as through Frigidaire's website from June 2025 through January 2026 for between $630 and $2,700.