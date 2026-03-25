Toyota recalls more than 144,000 Lexus vehicles over rearview camera failure risk

Toyota is recalling more than 144,200 vehicles in the U.S. due to a rearview camera malfunction that could increase crash risk, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The issue may prevent the rearview camera image from displaying when the vehicle is placed in reverse, reducing driver visibility and raising the likelihood of a collision, regulators said.

The recall is listed under NHTSA campaign number 26V162000 and involves a failure to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 111 on rear visibility.

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Regulators said the issue is tied to a brief drop in electrical power during certain engine restart conditions, which can interrupt the camera system before it fully loads. The problem may occur when a vehicle is restarted shortly after being turned off, though it does not happen in all cases.

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The recall affects certain non-hybrid Lexus models, including 2022–2025 NX250 and NX350, 2023–2026 RX350, and 2024–2026 TX350 vehicles, according to NHTSA filings. Regulators estimate all affected vehicles contain the underlying condition, though the issue may only appear under specific operating scenarios.

Toyota began investigating reports of inoperative rearview cameras in early 2025 and identified the root cause after months of testing, ultimately determining in March 2026 that a recall was necessary.

Toyota dealers will update the software or replace the rearview camera as needed, free of charge, the agency said. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by May 3, 2026.

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Drivers can check whether their vehicle is included in the recall by visiting NHTSA’s recall website or Lexus’ recall page and entering their vehicle identification number.