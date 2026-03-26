Household cleaning tool recalled after dozens of burn injuries reported

Wagner Spray Tech is recalling about 700,000 power steamers in the U.S., plus roughly 8,000 sold in Canada, after reports the products can overheat and cause burn injuries, according to federal safety regulators.

The recall affects the company’s 905e Auto Steamer, 915e On-Demand Power Steamer and 925e Steam Machine Elite Steamer, which share the same base unit but come with different accessories, and were sold at major retailers including Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart, Target, HSN, QVC, Amazon and through Wagner’s website.

The steamers, manufactured in China and imported by Plymouth, Minnesota-based Wagner Spray Tech Corp., pose a burn hazard because the hose can become excessively hot and the nozzle or gun can expel hot water during use and after the trigger is engaged, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a March 19 recall notice.

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The products feature a yellow-and-black boiler base labeled "Wagner," along with a black steam hose and trigger-operated nozzle. Model numbers may appear on the side of the unit.

Wagner has received at least 156 reports of incidents involving hoses overheating or nozzles expelling hot water, including more than 50 burn injuries to consumers’ arms, hands, feet and face, some classified as first- or second-degree burns, according to the CPSC.

The affected steamers were sold between November 2018 and March 2026 for between $130 and $200, regulators said.

Consumers are being urged to stop using the recalled steamers immediately and contact Wagner for a free repair kit, which includes a hose sleeve, nozzle cover and funnel designed to reduce the risk of burns.

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Consumers can contact Wagner toll-free at 800-962-6118 or visit the company’s website for instructions on how to obtain the repair kit.