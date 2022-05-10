Microsoft joins Amazon, Tesla, Goldman and other companies covering travel costs for abortions

Microsoft Corp. joined a growing list of companies covering the travel expenses for employees seeking out-of-state abortions.

The company said in a statement to Bloomberg on Monday that it supports "employees and their enrolled dependents in accessing critical health care -- which already includes services like abortion and gender-affirming care -- regardless of where they live across the U.S."

Microsoft said its extending its support to "include travel expense assistance for these and other medical services where access to care is limited in availability in an employee’s home geographic region."

After a draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court would abolish a nationwide right to an abortion was leaked last week, a handful of companies started issuing policies to help workers who could face health care restrictions in their state.

To date, 26 states "are certain or likely to ban abortion" if the Supreme Court overturns the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, according to pro-choice research group Guttmacher Institute.

According to Guttmacher's analysis, "if Roe were overturned or fundamentally weakened, 22 states have laws or constitutional amendments already in place that would make them certain to attempt to ban abortion as quickly as possible."

Tesla announced that the company expanded its Safety Net program and health insurance offerings last year to include "travel and lodging support for those who may need to seek healthcare services that are unavailable in their home state."

In a regulatory filing, Citigroup announced that it will "provide travel benefits to facilitate access to adequate resources" due to "changes in reproductive healthcare laws in certain states in the U.S."

Meanwhile, Amazon is reimbursing employees up to $4,000 each year to cover travel for medical treatments that employees can’t receive within 100 miles of home, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase are considering extending abortion travel benefits, but that no final decision has been made. However, a person familiar with Goldman Sachs' thinking told FOX Business the policy is being reviewed in the context of a final decision from the Supreme Court and associated state laws.

The Associated Press and FOX Business' Breck Dumas contributed to this report.