Goldman, JPMorgan consider covering abortion travel costs for employees: report

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase are both reportedly mulling the prospect of paying travel expenses for employees seeking abortions, following the draft Supreme Court decision leaked earlier this week showing the high court could overturn Roe v. Wade.

Bloomberg cited sources familiar in reporting that both major banks are considering extending abortion travel benefits, but that no final decision has been made by either as "some senior leaders remain wary of the growing criticism by Republican lawmakers."

Spokespeople for both banks declined to comment, but a person familiar with Goldman Sachs' thinking told FOX Business the policy is being reviewed in the context of a final decision from the Supreme Court and associated state laws.

The individual said the bank is focused on understanding the impact on its employees and their health care choices.

If Goldman and JPMorgan move forward with covering abortion travel, they would be following in the footsteps of Citigroup, which was the first major financial institution to announce such coverage in a March SEC filing in response to several states enacting laws with greater abortion restrictions.

Most major corporations have so far remained mum on the leaked SCOTUS draft decision, which was first reported by Politico. But a growing number have signed up to cover abortion travel expenses for workers, including Amazon and Yelp.