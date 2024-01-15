Michigan woman wins $3 million from lottery ticket bought on vacation: 'I was in shock!'

A Michigan woman recently won $3 million on a lottery ticket that she purchased on vacation.

Canton resident Reagan Blanton, 52, was off from work when she purchased a Mega Millions lottery ticket with the numbers 12-24-46-57-66 back in the fall.

"I was on vacation and saw the Mega Millions jackpot was getting up there, so I made a mental note to purchase a ticket online when I got home," Blanton told Michigan Lottery Connect.

When she missed the October 6 drawing, she decided to log onto the lottery's website to see what the winning numbers were.

MAN WINS LOTTERY IN MARYLAND AFTER PLAYING SAME NUMBERS EVERY DAY FOR MONTHS

"A few days after the drawing, I remembered I hadn’t checked my ticket, so I logged in to my lottery account to see if I won anything," she continued.

When Blanton saw that she was a winner, she was in disbelief. Not only did she win $1 million from her numbers, but the lottery's Megaplier option tripled the prize to $3 million.

MARYLAND MOM WINS $100K LOTTERY PRIZE FROM SCRATCH-OFF SHE RECEIVED AS A CHRISTMAS GIFT

"When I saw a $3 million prize pending, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing!" the Michigan resident said. "I showed my husband, and he didn’t believe it was real either, so I called the lottery to double-check."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"When the lottery employee confirmed I really did win, I was in shock!"

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Blanton told the Michigan Lottery that she plans to invest the cash. She recently picked up the money, the Michigan Lottery Connect reported.