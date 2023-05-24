Meta begins latest round of layoffs

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. started its third round of layoffs Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The fresh round of cuts is part of Meta's previously announced plan in March to cut 10,000 roles this spring.

Some employees, including one in a marketing role at Instagram, who were laid off on Wednesday posted about their situations on LinkedIn. Meta is the parent company of Instagram.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in a March Facebook post that the company would issue three rounds of layoffs over the coming months and close 5,000 open roles as it worked to restructure and become more efficient amid the uncertain economic climate.

The company first cut recruiting team members in March followed by tech groups in late April. The third round was slated to impact business teams in late May, according to Zuckerberg's post.

However, "in a small number of cases, it may take through the end of the year to complete these changes," he said.

"As I've talked about efficiency this year, I've said that part of our work will involve removing jobs -- and that will be in service of both building a leaner, more technical company and improving our business performance to enable our long term vision," Zuckerberg said.

After the restructuring is complete, Zuckerberg said the company plans "to lift hiring and transfer freezes in each group."

The mass layoffs come after the company already trimmed its headcount by more than 11,000 employees – or 13% of its staff – in November as it worked to cut discretionary spending to "become a leaner and more efficient company."

Meta is just one of a growing list of companies from tech giants like Amazon to Wall Street's Goldman Sachs that are tightening their belts during the adverse economic conditions.