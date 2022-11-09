Meta to lay off over 11K employees
Facebook parent company Meta will reduce workforce by around 13%, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced Tuesday that it would lay off more than 11,000 employees.
"I’ve decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter to staff. "We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1."
"I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here. I know this is tough for everyone, and I’m especially sorry to those impacted," he said.