Melinda and Bill Gates' daughter, Jennifer, runs errands in New York City ahead of lavish wedding

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are prepping for the wedding of their daughter, Jennifer.

The 25-year-old medical student and accomplished equestrian is set to marry fellow professional equestrian Nayel Nassar, 30. He represented Egypt this past summer in the Tokyo Olympics.

According to the New York Post, Jennifer and Nayel are saying their "I dos" on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Gates' 124-acre, $16 million horse farm in Westchester County, New York. The billionaires bought the North Salem farm in 2018.

According to reports, the affair is costing the Gates family "at least" $2 million. Elaborate pavilions are being built on the property with floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors.

On Thursday morning, Jennifer stepped out to run a few pre-wedding errands in New York City. She dressed casually in a cream turtleneck and coat, jeans, and a mask.

The couple met on the prestigious show-jumping circuit and got engaged in January 2020. At the time, Jennifer shared the news on Instagram, with a photo of the two of them on a ski vacation. "Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind," she wrote.

"Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over," the Standford grad added.

The celebration comes five months after Bill, 65, and Melinda, 57, announced their decision to divorce. The couple was married for over 27 years.

"We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives," they said in a statement. "We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

Court documents obtained by FOX Business at the time showed that Melinda filed for divorce and stated in the petition that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." The documents also revealed that the Gateses don’t have a prenuptial agreement in place, but stated that they would divide their assets according to a separation agreement.

At the time, Jennifer wrote on her Instagram Story regarding her parents' split, "It’s been a challenging stretch of time for my whole family. I’m still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as my family members at this time and am grateful for the space to do so."

