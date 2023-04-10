Meijer recalls salad products amid listeria concerns

Grocer Meijer and its supplier, Reveolution Farms, have issued a recall for certain premade salads over concerns that they may be contaminated with listeria.

The recall impacts select Fresh From Meijer prepared salads that "have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes," according to the notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall impacts premade salads carried at Meijer stores in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

MICHIGAN LETTUCE COMPANY RECALLS PRODUCTS FOR LISTERIA

To date, there hasn't been any illnesses reported that have been tied to the recalled products.

According to the notice, this is part of a broader Revolution Farms lettuce recall that includes all lettuce and salad kit products sold under the Revolution Farms brand. The recall was originally initiated on April 5 and expanded days later after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) discovered that a sample of one of its products tested positive for listeria.

Following the recall from Revolution Farms on April 5, Fresh Express Incorporated issued a recall for a limited quantity of three varieties of already-expired branded and private label salad kit products "due to a possible health risk" from the organism, according to federal health officials.

WHOLE FOODS-BRANDED SALAD DRESSING RECALLED OVER ALLERGY CONCERNS

Healthy individuals that consume listeria might suffer from symptoms including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

However, the organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections otherwise known as listeriosis, according to the CDC.

Those most at risk for a serious infection are pregnant women, their newborns, adults older than 65 years old and people with weakened immune systems.

Roughly 1,600 people fall ill with listeriosis every year, the CDC said. About 260 die.