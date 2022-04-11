Whole Foods-branded salad dressing recalled over allergy concerns

A Whole Foods-branded salad dressing is being recalled over a mislabeling error and undeclared allergens, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Van Law Food Products Inc. voluntarily recalled bottles of the Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing "because it may contain undeclared Soy and Wheat allergens," according to the recall.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Consumers who are allergic or have sensitivity to soy or wheat can risk having a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled dressing, according to officials.

The 12-oz. glass bottles were distributed to Whole Food stores in Arkansas, Connecticut, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, New York, Texas and New Hampshire, according to the recall. The recalled bottles have a "best by" date of Nov. 17, 2022.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company initiated the recall after officials discovered that the product was shipped in packaging that didn't disclose the presence of soy and wheat allergen.

"Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in Van Law Food Product’s labeling and packaging processes," according to the recall.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses connected to the recalled product.