Michigan lettuce company recalls products for Listeria

A Michigan-based lettuce grower issued a major recall of its product out of concerns that they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Revolution Farms, LLC, out of Caledonia, Michigan, first announced the recall on April 5, and at the time it only included some of the company’s products.

But on April 6, Revolution Farms expanded the recall to include all its products with Best By dates of April 2, 2023.

According to the announcement, the recalled product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria, an organism that can cause serious, and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weak immune systems.

Listeria may also affect healthy individuals, with short-term symptoms like a fever, headache, nausea, stiffness, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Listeria infections have also been known to cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, the release read.

The recall was sparked after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, or MDARD, was alerted to a positive case of Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test taken on a package of Revolution Farms Green Sweet Crisp 5 oz., with a Best by Date of April 2, 2023.

After being linked to a multi-state outbreak of Listeriosis, the recall was expanded on April 6.

The recalled products were distributed to and sold in the states of Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Wisconsin, at places such as SpartanNash stores, Meijer stores, Bridge St. Market, Kingma’s Market, Fresh Thyme Market Grand Rapids, Fresh Thyme Market Kalamazoo, Horrocks Market Grand Rapids, Doorganics, Cherry Capital Foods, Gordon Food Service, Sysco, Van Eerden Foodservice, Vine Line Produce, Luna restaurant, Russ’ Commissary, and Pearson Foods Corporation.

The announcement said all products were distributed under the Revolution Farms brand name, and a full list of products can be found in the recall.

Revolution Farms did not immediately respond to questions regarding the recall, but according to the announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website, the company is cooperating with investigations by both the FDA and MDARD.

All retailers with questionable products were told to remove the products front he store shelves, and anyone who purchased a recalled product should is instructed by Revolution Farms to either throw the product away or return the product to the store it was purchased from for a full refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call Revolution Farms, LLC from 9a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, at 616-965-6802, or email the company at info@revolutionfarms.com, with the subject line: Recall.