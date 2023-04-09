Michigan lettuce company recalls products for Listeria

Expand / Collapse search
A Michigan-based lettuce grower issued a major recall of its product out of concerns that they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Revolution Farms, LLC, out of Caledonia, Michigan, first announced the recall on April 5, and at the time it only included some of the company’s products.

Revolution Farms lettuce packages

Revolution Farms recalled all product lines last week because of concerns they may be contaminated with Listeria. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration / Fox News)

But on April 6, Revolution Farms expanded the recall to include all its products with Best By dates of April 2, 2023.

EYEDROP RECALL: FDA FINDS STERILIZATION ISSUES AT GLOBAL HEALTH PHARMA FACILITY

According to the announcement, the recalled product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria, an organism that can cause serious, and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weak immune systems.

Listeria may also affect healthy individuals, with short-term symptoms like a fever, headache, nausea, stiffness, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

A sign for the Food and Drug Administration

FILE - A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver Spring, Md., on Dec. 10, 2020.  ((AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) / AP Newsroom)

Listeria infections have also been known to cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, the release read.

3 HOSPITALIZED AMID OUTBREAK OF SALMONELLA INFECTIONS TIED TO FLOUR

The recall was sparked after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, or MDARD, was alerted to a positive case of Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test taken on a package of Revolution Farms Green Sweet Crisp 5 oz., with a Best by Date of April 2, 2023.

After being linked to a multi-state outbreak of Listeriosis, the recall was expanded on April 6.

Listeria outbreak

This 2002 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a Listeria monocytogenes bacterium, responsible for the foodborne illness listeriosis. (Elizabeth White/CDC via AP, File / AP Newsroom)

The recalled products were distributed to and sold in the states of Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Wisconsin, at places such as SpartanNash stores, Meijer stores, Bridge St. Market, Kingma’s Market, Fresh Thyme Market Grand Rapids, Fresh Thyme Market Kalamazoo, Horrocks Market Grand Rapids, Doorganics, Cherry Capital Foods, Gordon Food Service, Sysco, Van Eerden Foodservice, Vine Line Produce, Luna restaurant, Russ’ Commissary, and Pearson Foods Corporation.

OVER 3K POUNDS OF MEAT RECALLED OVER POSSIBLE E. COLI CONTAMINATION

The announcement said all products were distributed under the Revolution Farms brand name, and a full list of products can be found in the recall.

Revolution Farms did not immediately respond to questions regarding the recall, but according to the announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website, the company is cooperating with investigations by both the FDA and MDARD.

All retailers with questionable products were told to remove the products front he store shelves, and anyone who purchased a recalled product should is instructed by Revolution Farms to either throw the product away or return the product to the store it was purchased from for a full refund.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Anyone with questions about the recall can call Revolution Farms, LLC from 9a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, at 616-965-6802, or email the company at info@revolutionfarms.com, with the subject line: Recall.