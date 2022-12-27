Mega Millions jackpot balloons to $640M

Nobody matched all six numbers in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.

That means Friday night's drawing will have a grand prize of $640 million, according to Megamillions.com.

The cash value comes to $328.3 million.

Tuesday night's numbers were: 9, 13, 36, 59, 61 Gold mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 2x

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT REACHES $565 MILLION

There have been 21 straight drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.

There were five winning tickets sold that matched five numbers worth $1 million each.

Those tickets were sold in Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and two in California.

According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, the California Lottery announced that a ticket worth $245,984 was sold at a liquor store in Glendale.

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared past $600 million just five other times in its more than 20-year history.

MEGA MILLIONS PRIZE: 2 CLAIM $1.3B JACKPOT

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

On Nov. 8, the largest lottery prize ever was won in California: a staggering $2.04 billion. The winner has not yet claimed the prize.

There was a staggering $1.337 billion won in Illinois on July 29.

Two people on one winning ticket in Des Plaines, Illinois, claimed the winnings of the jackpot in July. They chose to receive the cash option of $780.5 million.

The current record jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.