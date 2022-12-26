Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $565 million

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night has grown to an estimated $565 million after nobody matched all six numbers in Friday night's $510 million drawing, according to lottery officials.

The jackpot carries a cash prize of $293.6 million, and winners typically select the cash prize over the Mega Millions annuity paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Tuesday's jackpot will be the second-largest prize of the year, falling behind only a $1.34 billion jackpot from July, which was the third jackpot since the lottery began to surpass $1 billion.

HERE ARE THE WINNING NUMBERS FOR FRIDAY'S $510M MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT

A Mega Millions lottery

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night has grown to an estimated $565 million. ((Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Two people on one winning ticket in Des Plaines, Illinois, claimed the winnings of the jackpot in July. They chose to receive the cash option of $780.5 million.

The $565 million Mega Million jackpot on Tuesday will also be the sixth largest in its history.

MEGA MILLIONS PRIZE: 2 CLAIM $1.3B JACKPOT

Mega Millions ticket

Tuesday's jackpot will be the second-largest prize of the year, falling behind only a $1.34 billion jackpot from July, which was the third jackpot since the lottery began to surpass $1 billion. ((AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) / AP Newsroom)

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on October 14, when tickets sold in California and Florida shared a $502 million prize.

There have been 11 winning jackpots of $500 million or more since Mega Millions began selling tickets 20 years ago, including three that exceeded $1 billion.

A couple of Mega Millions tickets

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on October 14, when tickets sold in California and Florida shared a $502 million prize. ((Photo by Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The record $1.537 billion jackpot was won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018. That prize is the world’s largest lottery ever won on a single ticket.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.