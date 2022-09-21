Mega Millions prize: 2 claim $1.3B jackpot

Lottery officials in Illinois said that two people have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

A single ticket was sold in a Chicago suburb in the July 29 drawing.

The pair opted to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, splitting the nation's third-largest lottery prize.

The winners wish to remain anonymous and the Illinois Lottery said that it was unable to share any information about the winner other than they must be "over the moon" with the win.

Whether a winner can remain anonymous varies by state.

Lottery officials said the winners have spent a few weeks working with professional legal and financial advisers to support the claim process.

"These winners are now in the enviable position of deciding what to do with their newfound fortune," Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said in a statement.

One jackpot-winning ticket was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.

The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67 and the Mega Ball was 14.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.